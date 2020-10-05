People Are Putting Up Their Christmas Trees Already as "Fall Trees"

If you keep your Christmas tree in your house all year long, it kind of ruins the magic of having it there on Christmas.

Over the course of this year, we've heard of people keeping their trees LONG after Christmas and dressing them up for different holidays, like Valentine's Day trees and St. Patrick's Day trees.

I guess people eventually got rid of their trees . . . but they're already bringing them back.

Because there's a new trend on Instagram where people are putting up "fall Christmas trees" and decorating them with things like leaves and pumpkins.

And that way, once Thanksgiving rolls around, you just take down the fall decorations and replace them with your Christmas decorations.

Here's a sample of what a "Fall Tree" looks like.