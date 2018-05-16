PGA Star's Wife Arrested for "Attacking" Him After Terrible Round

I think we now have our nominee for "worst person in the world."

Golf is a tough enough mental game without having to deal with this...PGA star Lucas Glover's wife was arrested for violently attacking the golfer over his poor performance at The Players Championship in Florida on Saturday.

The Daily Mail reports that 36-year-old Krista Glover is accused of causing bodily harm when she "forcefully attacked" the 2009 U.S. Open winner and her mother-in-law in front of their two children. When police arrived at the scene, Lucas told them that his wife always calls him a "loser" and starts fights when he plays badly. He tried, however, to convince the officers not to take his wife to jail. They arrested her anyway because both the golfer and his mother suffered visible lacerations. Lucas addressed the matter via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter," he wrote. "We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this situation."

