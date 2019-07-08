Photo of British Grocery Store's "American Food" Aisle Are Going Viral
Lots of candy, including Nerds, Reese's Pieces, and Jelly Belly jelly beans.
July 8, 2019
A woman in England took a few pictures at a grocery store of their "American food" aisle. And now they're going viral because of the products the grocery store picked...
- Lots of candy, including Nerds, Reese's Pieces, and Jelly Belly jelly beans.
- Twinkies and Pepperidge Farms cookies.
- Breakfast foods like Pop Tarts and Lucky Charms. And even a generic version of Lucky Charms called "Marshmallow Mateys."
- Pumpkin pie filling.
- A1 steak sauce, Jim Beam bourbon barbecue sauce, and liquid smoke.
- Jack Link's beef jerky.
- Hot dogs in a jar, floating in water.
Americans, I’m curious for your thoughts. This is our “American food aisle” in Tescos. Is this accurate to American food? pic.twitter.com/PAqcU8Vvkp— ------ ------ (@YasmineSumman) July 4, 2019