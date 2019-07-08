Photo of British Grocery Store's "American Food" Aisle Are Going Viral

A woman in England took a few pictures at a grocery store of their "American food" aisle.  And now they're going viral because of the products the grocery store picked...

- Lots of candy, including Nerds, Reese's Pieces, and Jelly Belly jelly beans.

- Twinkies and Pepperidge Farms cookies.

- Breakfast foods like Pop Tarts and Lucky Charms.  And even a generic version of Lucky Charms called "Marshmallow Mateys."

- Pumpkin pie filling.

- A1 steak sauce, Jim Beam bourbon barbecue sauce, and liquid smoke.

- Jack Link's beef jerky.

- Hot dogs in a jar, floating in water.

