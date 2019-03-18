PHOTOS: SLU Wins "4 in 4", Heading to NCAA Basketball Tournament

For the first time since 2014, SLU is going to the NCAA Tournament!

The Billikens used a relentless defense and ferocious rebounding to come back from 15 points down to beat St. Bonaventure, 55-53 in Brooklyn on Sunday. The win secured a conference tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA's, where they'll meet the Hokies, a team SLU defeated last season, 77-71 in the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden.

© Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

