PHOTOS: SLU Wins "4 in 4", Heading to NCAA Basketball Tournament
Playing Virginia Tech Friday Night as the 13 seed
March 18, 2019
For the first time since 2014, SLU is going to the NCAA Tournament!
The Billikens used a relentless defense and ferocious rebounding to come back from 15 points down to beat St. Bonaventure, 55-53 in Brooklyn on Sunday. The win secured a conference tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA's, where they'll meet the Hokies, a team SLU defeated last season, 77-71 in the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden.