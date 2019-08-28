POLL: Are Teachers Underpaid?

The average public school teacher in Missouri makes about $50K a year

August 28, 2019
Greg Hewitt

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows

This is very interesting...the most surprising result of this new survey is that 9% of people think public school teachers are OVERPAID?

If you're wondering, the latest data shows the average public school teacher makes about $61,000-a-year, but that can vary A LOT by state.

In places like New York, California, and Massachusetts, the average salary is over $80,000, but in MISSOURI, Utah, Arizona, Kansas, South Dakota, Florida, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Mississippi it's under $50,000. 

Click Here to read more.

 

Tags: 
teacher pay
Greg Hewitt Show
102.5 KEZK

Trish's Dishes