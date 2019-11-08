POLL: More Than Half of Holiday Shoppers Shop for Themselves

Clothes and shoes topped the self-gift list, followed by electronics.

November 8, 2019
Greg Hewitt

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Christmas
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows

One for you and one for me.” Is that how your holiday shopping usually goes?

According to a recent JLL retail survey, about 53% of shoppers plan on buying a gift for themselves this holiday season.

Clothes and shoes topped the self-gift list, followed by electronics.

Additionally, the survey found 38% of shoppers will purchase their gifts from Amazon, compared to 36% who will buy from Walmart and about 30% who will shop at Target.

Click Here to read more.

Tags: 
undefined

Trish's Dishes