POLL: The Most Popular Halloween Candy According To Kids

A new survey asked kids ages 8 to 17 which Halloween candies they like the most...

The 10 most popular are: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups . . . Snickers . . . Twix . . . Kit Kat . . . M&M's . . . Nerds . . . Butterfinger . . . Sour Patch Kids . . . Skittles . . . and Hershey bars.

Tootsie Rolls came in last in the survey with just 1% of the vote.

