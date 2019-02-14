POLL: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fries?

Judged them based on the two metrics..taste and texture

I think if I was given the choice one one food I could take with me on a desert island, it would have to be french fries....but they'd have to be the right french fries.

A food critic for the "Los Angeles Times" just wrote a subjective list ranking the best fast food french fries in America.  Five Guys and McDonald's are on top, and In-N-Out and Sonic are at the bottom.

His top five are:  Five Guys . . . McDonald's . . . Del Taco . . . Steak N Shake . . . and Arby's.

And his bottom five are:  In-N-Out . . . Sonic . . . Rally's . . . Jollibee . . . and Wienerschnitzel.

