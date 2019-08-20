Popeyes, Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Feud Hits Twitter

Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are feuding on Twitter over who's got the best chicken sandwich, Business Insider reports. The showdown started after Popeyes introduced a fried chicken sandwich to their menu earlier this month. A few days ago, Business Insider's fast-food critic Irene Jiang declared Popeyes' sandwich superior to Chick-fil-A's. Chick-fil-A didn't take this new development lightly, tweeting, "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the (love) for the original," on Monday.

Popeyes responded in a snarky tweet, "...Y'all good?" Meanwhile, another online critic proclaimed, "YALL...The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is NOT JUST HYPE! It's looking real quiet for Chick-fil-A right now."

I tried the Popeyes sandwich yesterday and it's very good. Bottom line---I think there's room for both.

Which do you prefer?