Popeyes Temporarily Removes New Chicken Sandwich From Menu

On Tuesday, Popeyes announced that it had run out of its crispy chicken sandwich, the runaway winner of 2019's "food of the summer" title.

The sandwich will come off the menu for awhile, but should return once refrigerators at franchises nationwide are restocked. Meanwhile, Business Insider reports that Popeyes employees have been so overworked while trying to keep up with runaway demand that "everyone wanted to quit so bad."

One crew member estimated that he prepared some 600 sandwiches during an 11-hour shift.

Have you tried it yet?

