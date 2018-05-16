Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal Their Bridal Parties

Here comes the bridal parties!

Kensington Palace has officially announced the bridesmaids and page boys who will participate in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on Saturday. The attendants include Prince William and Kate Middleton's two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who previously served in Aunt Pippa Middleton's bridal party.

Meanwhile, Markle's two goddaughters--6-year-old Remi Litt and 7-year-old Rylan Litt, who are sisters--are also in the bridal party; their parents are Markle's close friends, Benita and Darren Litt.

Markle also chose the three children of her best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, who's married to former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, as a bridesmaid and page boys.

