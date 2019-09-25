Professor Matthew McConaughey's UT Salary Revealed

Will reportedly take home $12,000 for every course he teaches

September 25, 2019
Greg Hewitt

(Getty Images)

It looks like Matthew McConaughey's agent may have negotiated a pretty sweet deal for the actor as he begins his full time professorship at the University of Texas.

According to his offer of employment, the Academy Award winning actor will reportedly take home $12,000 for every course he teaches independently and $6,000 for those he co-teaches

According to news reports, the median salary for an employee at UT's Moody College of Communication hovers around $60,000, so it appears the school is paying-up for McConaughey's expertise.

