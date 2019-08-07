QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is It Ever Acceptable to FaceTime in Public?

in this week's Tech Etiquette column in Lifehacker, a reader asks whether it's ever acceptable to FaceTime in a public space without headphones.

"It is not acceptable to FaceTime in a coffee shop without headphones," replies Melissa Kirsch. "I’d go so far as to say it is not acceptable to FaceTime in a coffee shop with headphones. My rule of thumb is, 'Anywhere a group of strangers are seated together is a bad place to talk on the phone.' So that means restaurants of any kind. Movie theaters. Outdoor cafe terraces. Buses. Planes before takeoff. The doctor’s waiting room. You get it."

However, Kirsch thinks it's okay to FaceTime at a park or outside a movie theater, and laments the fact that we now play with our phones in public spaces where we used to strike up conversations with the strangers sitting or standing near us.

What say you?