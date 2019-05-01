QUESTION: Do We Need To Lighten Up Over Spoilers?

Spoiler alert: People who complain incessantly about spoilers need to chill out.

So says Deadspin's Katharine Trendacosta, who writes, "The furor around spoilers is such that it is entirely believable that a man loudly discussing the plot of Endgame in public would be assaulted...Being spoiled and having a movie ruined are not the same thing. If knowing what happens in a film ruins it, the film wasn’t good. Twists and shock value are crutches, and a competent piece of media sets these things up so that they don’t truly come out of nowhere, but rather occur organically from what we know about the characters already. The execution is more important the fact of the twist itself."

What say you?

