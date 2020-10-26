QUESTION: Do You Really Believe in Ghosts?

Only 20% of Americans say they definitely DON'T exist.

October 26, 2020
Greg Hewitt
Ghosts

Ghosts?  Never gave the possibilty of their existence a thought...that was until I started working early mornings.

There is something strange out there in the middle of the night (insert evil laughter).

It's Halloween week, so that makes it a good time to check in on an old classic question:  So really, do you believe in ghosts?  According to the latest numbers, only 20% of Americans say they definitely don't exist.  And 19% of people say ghosts probably don't exist.

20% say they definitely DO exist, and 25% say they probably exist.  So that's 45% of people who more or less believe in ghosts.

And finally, 16% of people say they "don't know" if ghosts exist.  What a coward's answer.  I hope the ghosts haunt those people first.

The survey also found 50% of people say DEMONS definitely or probably exist, so people are slightly more likely to believe in demons than ghosts.

ghosts
Greg Hewitt Show
Halloween
