QUESTION: Is It Too Hot For Kids to Go Back to School?

Remember when we were kids---we always got past Labor Day and then started the new school year.

Those days are long gone. Our kids go back in the middle of August, and it's still very hot at that point of the summer.

Students in several major U.S. school districts are back in school this week as near-record temperatures persist in places like Houston and Los Angeles.

Making matters worse, several schools in these districts have inadequate ventilation or air conditioning, which can make classrooms particularly unbearable and stifle effective learning. “All of the heat will decrease their alertness. Their body temperature increases,” Dr. Armendariz tells The L.A. Times.

What do you think, are kids going back to school too soon?