QUESTION: What's the Last Movie You Paid to See 3 Times in a Theater?
Some surprising answers...
August 9, 2019
When people really love a movie, it's not especially uncommon for them to see it twice while it's still in theaters--even in the age of streaming. But can you remember the last time you paid to see a movie three times in a theater? Several Twitter users could, and here were some of their responses:
The Last Jedi
Annie Hall
Alita: Battle Angel
Groundhog Day
The Dark Knight
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Boyhood
Avatar
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Blade Runner: 2049
I think mine was Caddyshack...how about you?
