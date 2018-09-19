QUESTION: Why 'Mayochup" and not 'Tomayo'?
The Internet is outraged at Heinz over their new mayo-ketchup hybrid
September 19, 2018
The internet thinks Heinz missed a HUGE opportunity when it named "Mayochup"...
What say you?
y'all just gonna act like TOMAYO wasn't even an option damn #Mayochuphttps://t.co/qzRlXIDaI0— Auntie Maim (@AuntieMaimed) September 18, 2018
If @HeinzUK realise MayoChup doesn't roll off the tongue as well as Tomayo, and that sung to Annie works perfectly for the advert "Tomayo, Tomayo, I love you Tomayo..." then you heard it here first kids. Fact.— Simon Gibbs (@gasmarktasty) September 18, 2018
Lol I feel bad for whoever has to run this Twitter account and deal with peoples misplaced anger on mayochup, heck I like both, I'd try it https://t.co/EgYfQrifec— Panic Attack at the Disco-- -- (@deanmurffy) September 18, 2018