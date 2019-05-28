QUESTION: Would You Be In Favor of a 4-Day School Week?

A Colorado school district is wrapping up its first year after adopting a four-day school week, and NBC News reports that reviews on the reduced week are decidedly mixed.

"While kids and teachers relished the regular long weekends, parents did not," the outlet reports. "Those with younger kids worried about child care, and those with older children worried about the unstructured free time." The district, 27J Schools in Adams County, adopted the four-day school week in a bid to attract better employees, despite the fact that their teachers are the lowest paid in the Denver metro area.

"You just can’t be dead last in funding, last in starting teacher salaries, last in average teacher pay and expect you’ll attract the best folks,” 27J Schools Superintendent Chris Fiedler says.

