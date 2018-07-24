RECALL: Pepperidge Farm Recalls 4 Brands of Goldfish Crackers

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four brands of Goldfish crackers after the whey powder used in flavoring them was recalled over potential salmonella contamination.

“Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers,” the company said in a statement, while stressing "no illnesses have been reported" as of yet.

The recalled brands are Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

Here's a chart with the affected product codes.

