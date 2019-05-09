For The Record, Laura Branigan Was No 'One-Hit Wonder'

As the St. Louis Blues and the entire city of St. Louis have adopted Laura Branigan's "Gloria" as the team's official victory song, I've heard several lazy references to her being a "one-hit wonder"

Not true---not even close.

While it's true that "Gloria" was her biggest hit, she had several more legitimate hit songs as determined by Billboard.

"Self Control" hit #4 on the charts in June of 1984.

"Solitaire" made it to #5 in May of 1983.

"How Am I Supposed To Live Withnout You" peaked at #12 in October of 1983.

Sadly, Laura Branigan died in 2004, which naturally compelled the Associated Press to write the "Gloria" singer’s obituary at the time. In that remembrance, the wire service screwed up her age (she was 52 when she died, not 47) as well as the town she grew up in. Eventually, it went even further in belatedly admitting its sloppiness, issuing a slew of additional corrections to the 12-year-old obituary. Here they are:

Her hit song "Gloria" was on the U.S. pop chart for 36 weeks, not atop it for that long. Its peak position was No. 2, according to Billboard.com.

She was nominated for two Grammy Awards, not four.

The titles "Solitaire" and "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" are songs, not albums. A reference to the latter song should have made clear she was not credited with co-writing it.

The full name of the school she attended is the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, not the Academy of Dramatic Arts.

She signed with Atlantic Records in 1979, not 1982, according to the record company.

Her memory deserves better, doesn't it?

Video of Laura Branigan - Gloria [1982]

Video of Laura Branigan - Self Control 1984