"Red Flag Warning" Issued For Area Between 1-6pm Today

What with gusty winds up to 40 mph and warm conditions expected today, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the St. Louis metro area this afternoon from 1-6pm.

With the lack of rain recently, low relative humidity during the afternoon and winds that are expected to get rather gusty, fire danger becomes a concern.

The National Weather Service says Red Flag Warnings mean "critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly". A combination ofstrong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute

to extreme fire behavior.

