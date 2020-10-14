"Red Flag Warning" Issued For Area Between 1-6pm Today
Winds up to 40 mph and warm conditions are expected today
October 14, 2020
What with gusty winds up to 40 mph and warm conditions expected today, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the St. Louis metro area this afternoon from 1-6pm.
With the lack of rain recently, low relative humidity during the afternoon and winds that are expected to get rather gusty, fire danger becomes a concern.
The National Weather Service says Red Flag Warnings mean "critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly". A combination ofstrong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
