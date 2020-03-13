Reduce Your odds of Getting the Coronavirus While You Sleep

Believe it or not, you can get coronavirus while you sleep. To prevent the virus from lodging itself in your lungs as you saw logs, CNN recommends taking the following precautions:



Wash your hands and face with soap and warm water, including your nostrils.

Blow your nose, but DON'T use irrigating devices, like Neti pots, that might force the virus further down your nose.

Brush your teeth and tongue, swish and spit, and gargle once or twice with an antiseptic mouthwash.

Limit sedation (i.e., booze, sleeping pills) before sleep.

If you use a device at night for sleep apnea, make sure it remains away from where people could cough, sneeze and breathe on it, and clean it regularly.

