Reese Witherspoon Seeks Librarian-in-Residence for Book Club

"Paging" all experienced librarians! (Get it?) Reese Witherspoon wants you to apply to be her book club's first-ever librarian-in-residence!

"Reese's Book Club is on the hunt for someone special: our very first resident librarian--and that might be you," the 43-year-old Oscar winner said Tuesday in a YouTube video. "If you're passionate about sharing women's stories, reading books and you love to laugh and have a good chat, you might be our person!"

Qualified candidates should be experienced librarians who are also book lovers (of course) with "a great sense of humor" and "great dance moves." To apply, all you have to do is submit a 90-second video "telling us why you have what it takes to be Reese's Book Club librarian" on Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine website.