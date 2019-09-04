Renée Zellweger Says Plastic Surgery Rumors Made Her "Sad"

Actress Renee Zellweger talked about plastic surgery rumors, and why she took almost six years off from Hollywood in a new interview with Vulture. "I wasn't healthy. I wasn't taking care of myself. I was the last thing on my list of priorities," the now 50-year-old Zellweger says of her 2010-2016 hiatus from the movie industry.

"I needed to not have something to do all the time, to not know what I'm going to be doing for the next two years in advance. I wanted to allow for some accidents. There had to be some quiet for the ideas to slip in," she says. The one time during that stretch the actress stepped into the limelight again was revelatory, but not in a good way.

After attending a red carpet event in 2014, the press presumed she'd had plastic surgery. "That makes me sad. I don't look at beauty in that way. And I don't think of myself in that way. I like my weird quirkiness, my off-kilter mix of things. It enables me to do what I do. I don't want to be something else," she said of the reaction. But now the hiatus is officially over: Zellweger reprised her Bridget Jones role in 2016, and has been steadily working since, and this month her Judy Garland biopic Judy is set for release.

