Rescued sea turtle arrives at 'forever home' in St. Louis

On Wednesday, the 66.13 pound, 24.2 inch long straight carapace length Green Sea Turtle took her first swim in her new home at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

Tsunami is a boat strike survivor from Shellman's Bluff Fish Camp who arrived in St. Louis last week. On Facebook, the Aquarium shared videos of her first dip in the 250,000 gallon Shark Canyon tank saying, "Tsunami is in her forever home!"

Check out some of the video from below.