Restaurant Banning "Loud Kids" Has Some Parents Up in Arms

I'm the father of 3 young children (12, 9 &7)...and I think this makes perfect sense.

A restaurant in California is creating some controversy with it's stance on children.

Those "crying or making loud noises" are no longer welcome in their dining room. Old Fisherman's Grotto in Monterey is known for it's quiet dining atmosphere according to it's owner, and wishes for things to stay that way. The restaurant posted a sign outside which makes their feelings crystal clear.

"No Strollers, no high chairs, no booster chairs. Children crying or making loud noises are a distraction to other diners, and as such are not allowed in the dining room."

Personally, I'm very careful about choosing where to take our kids when we eat out. If I knew the place was known for it's "quiet atmosphere", I would avoid it because I realize as kids, they're going to make noise. Plus, there are enough restaurants out there which cater to families with young children--why take a chance?

I think that's called consideration. What do you think?

