Rich People Live Longer & Are Healthier Than The Rest of Us

Wealthy people live longer than poor people do, but they also get about eight to nine healthier years after the age of 50 in both England and the United States, according to a new study. The New York Times reports that lead author Paola Zaninnoto said, "It was surprising to find that the inequalities are exactly the same."

In both countries, rich men and women tend to live about 30 more disability-free years than poor people do. Wealth was determined by considering both physical possessions and financial assets.

For Americans, average wealth was about $29,000 for the poorest group, $180,000 for the middle class and $980,000 for the wealthiest people. More research is needed to figure out why more money means better health, but it's probably related to "having access to funds when you have ill health," Zaninnoto said.

