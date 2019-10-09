Richard Marx Wins The Day With Kenny Loggins Tweet
He's known for having a serious Twitter game
October 9, 2019
Richard Marx is known for having a serious Twitter game and his latest tweet about a recent night out with Kenny Loggins makes it clear why.
I’ve been friends with @kennyloggins for thirty years and every time we’ve had dinner somewhere and the server asks if he’d like anything else and he says, “I’m alright” as soon as they walk away I look at him and go, “Seriously?”— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 8, 2019