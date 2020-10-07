RIP Eddie Van Halen: The Tributes

This one hits hard.

Eddie Van Halen and the band Van Halen were such large parts of the soundtrack my youth. I'll never forget standing in line outside of Peaches in Ballwin Plaza to buy a copy of their "1984" album.

Saw them in concert twice---once at the Checkerdome right after Sammy Hagar joined the band and at what was then Riverport Ampitheatre in the mid 90's. I always regretted never seeing them with David Lee Roth though---that's when they really cooked!

Such a huge loss of a gentle soul.

Obviously, the music community was rocked by his death yesterday.

Here are some of the tributes:

David Lee Roth: "What a long great trip it's been."

Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar: "Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family."

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony: "No words . . . Heartbroken, my love to the family."

Valerie Bertinelli: "I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

Gene Simmons: "My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!"

(Gene was an early booster of Van Halen, and even helped them record a demo before they got signed.)

Nikki Sixx: "So [effing> crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar."

Lenny Kravitz: "Heaven will be electric tonight."

Flea: "Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker."

Queen guitarist Brian May: "This wonderful man was way too young to be taken. What a talent, what a legacy, probably the most original and dazzling rock guitarist in History."

Metallica: "We considered him an inspiration, an idol, and after spending a summer together on the road in '88, a friend."

Billy Corgan: "Blessed to have known him just a little . . . sparks flew when he played."

Alice Cooper: "Feeling lost today . . ."

Patton Oswalt: "You just don't let up, do you 2020?"