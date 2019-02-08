Robert De Niro Has Public Meltdown Over Missing Chauffeur After Divorce Court

Robert De Niro, who is currently in a custody battle with his estranged wife Grace Hightower, had a meltdown outside of a Manhattan courthouse on Thursday. Page Six reports that the actor was furious when he couldn't find his driver after spending the morning in court.

Video shows De Niro screaming into a black LG flip phone, "You’re not in front! You’re not where you dropped us off!" He continued, "On Worth Street! Then you’d see all the photographers here! You’re not where you dropped us off!" As De Niro's lawyer suggested the two go back inside the courthouse, the actor shouted, "This is ridiculous." De Niro and Hightower, who were married for 20 years, are fighting over custody of their 7-year-old daughter.

