RUMOR: Kelly Clarkson Is Being Groomed to Take Over for Ellen DeGeneres Someday

Kelly Clarkson may have a bigger test ahead than originally planned, because as she’s preparing to launch her new daytime talk show, she will also be proving herself to possibly take over dancing duties for Ellen DeGeneres once the comedian calls it quits on her longtime show.

Sources very familiar with the situation tell The Blast, Ellen has been making it clear for some time to network and production executives that she was nearing an end on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which has been on the air since 2003. She recently extended her contract through 2020, according to the Hollywood Reporter, but in an interview with The New York Times, Ellen revealed she almost didn’t sign.

We’re told after many appearances by Clarkson on Ellen’s show, the singer became a clear favorite to jump into the daytime talk world. Earlier this year, the “Since U Been Gone” star got her first shot when she interviewed Ellen after the comedian thought she’d make a great host.

The following month, Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards and was applauded for, not only speaking about gun violence, but for her amazing musical opening number.

In September, it was announced that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” would be premiering in Fall 2019, and is touted as a “fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music.”

Sounds familiar. In fact, Clarkson’s show will also air on NBC owned TV stations and be a lead-in to Ellen’s show.

Our sources say executives are grooming Clarkson to take over the time slot once Ellen finally leaves daytime, which they expect sooner, rather than later.

We’re told those involved with the decision to invest in the singer really believe she’s the superstar who can pull off replacing the big shoes that Ellen will leave behind.

Click Here to read more.