Runaway Pug Returns Home after Mugshot Goes Viral

Bean isn’t bad to the bone — just a little lost.

The adorable pug managed to slip away from her owner in Cape May, New Jersey, and was picked up by the cops after officers spotted the pooch wandering around yards in the neighborhood.

The Cape May Police Department brought the canine criminal back to the station and booked her, even posting a mugshot of the pug on the department’s Facebook page.

“This is what happens when you run away from home. This guy was captured sneaking through yards on the 1300 block on New Jersey Avenue.#pugmug,” the police department posted with the photo.

Thanks to the shot, police were able to locate Bean’s owner and release the dog on bail, which, according to a subsequent Facebook post, was paid for in cookies.