Say What? Man Orders Pizza While Wife Was in Labor

Excuse me?.....

November 5, 2020
Greg Hewitt
In labor

This guy has no clue...he couldn't!

Most hospitals won't let women eat while they're in labor as a precaution.  But their partner can still eat.  So is it WRONG to eat in front of them?

There's a photo on Reddit right now that's causing a big debate.  It shows a guy eating a pizza in the delivery room while his significant other appears to be right in the middle of a contraction.

Is that WRONG?  Some people say it's definitely wrong . . . some say it's fine for the partner to eat, but probably not in the room itself . . . and some say there's nothing at all wrong with what's happening in the picture. 

