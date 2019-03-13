Selfie-Seeking Woman Attacked by Jaguar Says Zoo Should "Move the Fence" Back

A woman in her thirties who was attacked by a jaguar last Saturday after she climbed over a zoo barrier to take a selfie with the creature has spoken out about the incident. Leanne, who declined to give her last name, tells CBS Evening News that Arizona's Wildlife World Zoo should rethink the location of the barrier.

"I was in the wrong for leaning over the barrier, but I do think that maybe the zoo should look into moving their fence back," she says. "I’m not the first, and if they don’t move the fence I’m probably not going to be the last." She adds of the attack, "I never expected [it]. And I feel like we’re all human. We make mistakes and I learned my lesson."

The zoo’s director Mickey Ollson disagrees with Leanne's assessment of the situation. "When people do not respect the barriers, there’s always a chance that there might be a problem," he notes.

