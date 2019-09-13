'Two Tickets to Paradise' Singer Eddie Money Dies at 70

(KEZK/AP) - Singer Eddie Money has died at 70-years-old, his family announced on Friday, Sept. 13.

He was known for hits such as "Baby Hold On," "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Shakin," and "Take Me Home Tonight" and was at the height of his career in the 1980s.

A statement provided by his family reads: "The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music."

Eddie Money, who went from New York City police officer to one of the most reliable hitmakers of the late '70s and '80s, died today at the age of 70.

Go play Baby Hold On, Two Tickets to Paradise, Think I'm in Love, Shakin', Take Me Home Tonight loud today in his honor. pic.twitter.com/croXTSV30D — Eric Alper -- (@ThatEricAlper) September 13, 2019

Every time I hear about Eddie Money, I think about his hilarious appearance on King of Queens! -- RIP #EddieMoney -- -- pic.twitter.com/OhtLwckoj5 — Jeremy Boyer (@JABsMusic) September 13, 2019

Money announced on Aug. 24 that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

He’s had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.

