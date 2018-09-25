Six Flags St. Louis Offers $300 to Anyone Who Can Stay in Coffin for 30 Hours

Whoever goes the distance gets to keep their coffin. 

To celebrate this year's 30th annual Fright Fest on October 13 and 14, Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, is offering $300, season tickets and other perks to anyone who can spend 30 hours in a coffin, emerging only for a brief hourly bathroom break. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that there will be six lucky (?) contestants, and if more than one makes it to 30 hours, a drawing will be held to determine who gets the $300.

Oh, and whoever goes the distance gets to keep their coffin. 

Are you up for the "Coffin Challenge?"

