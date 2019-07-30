Snickers Supports Halloween Date Change With Offer of 1 Million Candy Bars

Looking to change Halloween to the last Saturday in October

July 30, 2019
Greg Hewitt

Snickers is getting behind the movement to change Halloween to the last Saturday in October rather than have it always on the 31st, and they say they'll give out one million Snickers bars if it happens.

