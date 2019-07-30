Snickers Supports Halloween Date Change With Offer of 1 Million Candy Bars

Snickers is getting behind the movement to change Halloween to the last Saturday in October rather than have it always on the 31st, and they say they'll give out one million Snickers bars if it happens.

A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October? Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America. Join the petition! https://t.co/EycXXuc0tB — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) July 26, 2019