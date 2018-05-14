Sorry, Spice Girls Aren't Performing at the Royal Wedding

We know that a Spice Girls reunion at the royal wedding is whatcha want, whatcha really, really want--but unfortunately, it ain't happening. TMZ reports that while all five Spice Girls have RSVP'd yes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 nuptials, neither the happy couple nor Kensington Palace have asked the girl group to perform.

Rumors of a performance began in February when Mel B (a.k.a. Scary Spice) was asked about a royal reception reunion on The Real and replied by throwing her hands in the air and declaring, "I swear, I'm just...I need to go, I'm gonna be fired. Let's not talk about it anymore! Let's pretend I never said that!"

The group last performed at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

