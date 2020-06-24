Southwest announces $39 one-way flights this fall

Southwest Airlines has started its annual fall fare sale, with one-way tickets as low as $39.

That's lower than it's been in recent years due to travel demand dropping.

Out of St. Louis, you can fly direct to cities like Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, Kansas City and Minneapolis for just $39. Check out the full list of cheap flights, here.

The fares are available for flights from August 11 through December 17, except for Thanksgiving. The fares also aren't available on Fridays and Sundays.