SPACE FORCE: Steve Carell Reunites With OFFICE Creator for Netflix Workplace Comedy

Steve Carell is re-teaming with his producer from The Office for a new comedy series about President Donald Trump's "Space Force."

As BuzzFeed News reports, Netflix shared the news on Wednesday and dropped a dramatic announcement video. Trump brought up the idea for this sixth military branch last year. The video notes the President's aim was to "defend satellites from attack" and "perform other space-related tasks"..."or something." It goes on to say the new series is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.

Carell and producer Greg Daniels will be co-creators on Space Force and Carell will also star in the show.

Netflix says the series is coming soon...

