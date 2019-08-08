St. Louis Area Losing It's Last Sears Store

Just another part of our childhood that will fade into memory...

More than two dozen Sears and Kmart stores are closing, as the company continues to struggle after emerging from bankruptcy--one of which is the last stand-alone Sears left in the St. Louis area, the store located at 3 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St Peters.

The Sears location in Mid Rivers Mall was listed among 26 locations that will be closing due to "a number of challenges," according to a release from Sears on Wednesday. There are still a number of smaller Sears stores in the area, including Appliance Outlets in Fenton and Fairview Heights, as well as Hometown Dealers in Washington and Waterloo.

Liquidation sales at the Sears in Mid Rivers Mall is expected to begin around August 15th.

