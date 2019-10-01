LOOK: Blues Players Get Their Championship Rings; Here's How You Can Get One

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - The St. Louis Blues received their Stanley Cup Championship rings yesterday.

The ring was presented to players, coaches and executives by local police and fire department personnel during a private ceremony last night.

It celebrates the Blues journey and pays homage to the team, their fans and their city.

And there are a limited nubmer of replicas available for purchase for fans. The 2019 Stanley Cup Championship Fan Collection, which includes a Limited Edition ring, a wide selection of personalized fine jewelry and championship collectibles can be viewed at Jostens.com.

The replica championship ring is listed at $12,139. But there are also smaller rings going for $600, $249, $159 and $30 respectively.

The Blues open the 2019-20 NHL regular season on Wednesday night when they host the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

