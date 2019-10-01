LOOK: Blues Players Get Their Championship Rings; Here's How You Can Get One
See the Blues with their new BLING and maybe get some for yourself
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - The St. Louis Blues received their Stanley Cup Championship rings yesterday.
The ring was presented to players, coaches and executives by local police and fire department personnel during a private ceremony last night.
It celebrates the Blues journey and pays homage to the team, their fans and their city.
This was the moment... https://t.co/ykYmAtOog0 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/NryPuGxelV— St. Louis Blues -- (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2019
And there are a limited nubmer of replicas available for purchase for fans. The 2019 Stanley Cup Championship Fan Collection, which includes a Limited Edition ring, a wide selection of personalized fine jewelry and championship collectibles can be viewed at Jostens.com.
The replica championship ring is listed at $12,139. But there are also smaller rings going for $600, $249, $159 and $30 respectively.
The Blues open the 2019-20 NHL regular season on Wednesday night when they host the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.
