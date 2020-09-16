St. Louis City SC Season Ticket Reservations on Sale Today

Reservations start at 10am this morning

September 16, 2020
Greg Hewitt
St. Louis SC

St. Louis SC Twitter

Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Local News
Shows
Sports

St. Louis' new MLS team, St. Louis City SC, announced season ticket reservations will go on sale later this morning.

For $50 per account, fans can reserve seats in the supporter section in the lower level behind the home goal, behind the north goal or general reserved seating sections throughout the stadium.

For $100 deposit, fans can reserve premium seating in the VIP Pitch Club, Concourse Club, Loge Boxes and CITY View Terrace Boxes, which includes some amenities.

Tags: 
St. Louis City SC
soccer
Greg Hewitt Show
102.5 KEZK

Trish's Dishes