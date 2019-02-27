St. Louis Said Goodbye To The Arena 20 Years Ago Today

It's hard to believe for those of us who were here at the time, but today marks the 20th anniversarry of the day the St. Louis Arena was demolished.

Think about all the great sporting events and concerts we witnessed at "the old barn" back in the day! It was the place where I saw my first concert (Dan Folgeberg) and became a hockey fan.

Who could forget some of those Blues-Blackhawks battles back in the 80's and 90's!

What are your memories of the Arena?