STARBUCKS: Feel Free To Hang out Without Buying Anything

Starbucks announced on Saturday that anyone can now walk into one of their stores and sit there without ever making a purchase.

The new policy comes five weeks after two African American men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks after they decided to wait for their white business associate to arrive before ordering. The new policy, which likewise allows for free use of Starbucks' outdoor seating, also follows a decision earlier this month to allow anyone to use Starbucks' bathrooms even if they don't buy something.

"We are committed to creating a culture of warmth and belonging where everyone is welcome," the company said in a statement announcing the latest policy change.

