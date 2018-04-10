Student Hilariously Roasts Mom in Reply-All Email to His Universe

Southern Oregon University recently sent an email to its entire student body and faculty warning them that cougars had been spotted near the campus in Ashland, Oregon. "If you see a cougar, please call 911," the email instructs. A 23-year-old senior named Caleb Diaz clicked "reply all" and hilariously responded, "That's just my mom."

Amused students quickly shared screenshots of the response on Twitter and it went viral. The university tells BuzzFeed that messages like Diaz's are typically blocked, but his managed to slip through. "My only response is that a good sense of humor is valued at SOU and we appreciate a funny joke as much as anyone.

Hopefully this student's mother will have the same attitude," a spokesperson says. Meanwhile, Diaz says he told his parents what happened and that his mom got a kick out of the story.

However, he notes, "Her first reaction was, 'Oh my god, I'm only three months older than your father."

