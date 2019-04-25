STUDY: 10% of Twitter Users Create 80% of Twitter Posts

The majority of tweets come from a small group of “extremely active” Twitter users, a study from the Pew Research Center found.

About 80 percent of all tweets from U.S. Twitter users come from just 10 percent of users. These users tweet 138 times per month, while the median Twitter user only tweets twice per month.

These superusers are more likely to be women and more likely to tweet about politics, the study found. In most other ways, this group falls mostly in line with the average Twitter user, which the study found to be younger, more educated, more likely to identify as a Democrat and likely to earn more than the average U.S. citizen.

Twitter users also differ from the rest of the U.S. on some hot-button social issues.

They are more likely to say that black people are treated less fairly than white people, more likely to say that immigrants strengthen the country and more likely to agree that barriers in society make it more difficult for women to get ahead.

Pew conducted a survey of 2,791 U.S. adult Twitters users who were willing to share their handles for this study.

