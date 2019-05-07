STUDY: Allergy Season Has Gotten Longer and More Intense

Ah, spring.

The flowers are blooming. Your eyes are itchy and watery. Your sinuses are plugged and you’re sneezing.

Seasonal allergy symptoms will only get worse due to climate change, according to a recent study published in the Lancet Planetary Health.

The study, which analyzed pollen counts in 17 locations around the world over an average of 20 years, linked rising temperatures to longer allergy seasons and higher pollen counts in the northern hemisphere.

