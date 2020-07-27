STUDY: Eat (mostly) Whatever You Want!

Here's some good news for everyone who likes to have EPIC CHEAT DAYS where you eat a dozen donuts or an entire pizza, or both.

A new study out of England found you can eat an INSANE amount of calories once in a while and it won't cause you long-term health problems . . . or make you gain lots of weight.

Quote, "Our findings show the body actually copes remarkably well when faced with a massive and sudden calorie excess. Healthy humans can eat twice as much as 'full' and deal effectively with this huge initial energy surplus."

They even found our bodies do a pretty good job handling all of the extra sugar and fat and using it efficiently.

BUT . . . that magic stops working if you start going food crazy too often. Quote, "Overeating . . . adds more stored energy to our bodies in the form of fat, which can culminate in obesity if you overeat day after day."

